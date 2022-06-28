Connect with us

Loitoktok Law Court/FILE

County News

Middle-aged man in court for defiling his daughter

Published

LOITOKTOK, Kenya, Jun 28 — A middle-aged man was today arraigned in a Loitoktok law court and charged with defiling and impregnating his own daughter.

Paulo Orumoi Moonka who appeared before Resident Magistrate Samuel Ndungu was charged that on July 24, 2021 at Kimana location in Loitokitok Sub County, he intentionally and unlawfully defiled the minor.

Esther Tepenoi Saotet, mother of the girl narrated how on August 18, 2021 she received a call from the matron of the school where her daughter was schooling that she was unwell.

The class 7 pupil at Enkii Primary School was taken to hospital by her mother and was examined for the stomach pains and vomiting complaints which was confirmed to be a pregnancy.

After enquiry, the girl revealed to the mother that on the material day of July 24 during school holiday the accused forced her into sexual intercourse afterward threatening her he would kill her and her mother if she revealed the matter.

Upon this revelation the mother took her daughter and went to her matrimonial home in Mashuuru before reporting the matter at Kimana police station.

A younger brother of the girl while testifying told the court how on the material day while their mother was at work their father came home at around 2pm ordering them except the complainant to go to fetch firewood.

The boy further said upon returning home, there was no one at home however the two came back later in the evening.

The accused was arrested while at Enkii Boys School where he was working as a cook and escorted to Loitoktok Police station where he was charged with the offence

In court the accused denied the charge and the matter was adjourned to July 4th 2022 for hearing.

