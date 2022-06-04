Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The State Department for Industrialization Principal Secretary, Amb. Peter Kaberia planting a tree at the Mt. Kenya Forest in Buuri sub county on Friday, June 3, 2022/KNA/Muturi Mwangi

County News

Meru residents urged to plant trees, restore forests

Amb. Peter Kaberia, who led the tree planting exercise in Mt Kenya forest said, the government had partnered with local communities to plant trees in all water catchment areas and at the same time achieve the 12 percent forest cover in the country.

Published

MERU, Kenya, Jun 4 — Buuri residents in Meru County, have been challenged to embrace tree planting exercises targeting to restore forest cover in Mount Kenya forest.

The State Department for Industrialization Principal Secretary, Amb. Peter Kaberia, who led the tree planting exercise in Mt Kenya forest said, the government had partnered with local communities to plant trees in all water catchment areas and at the same time achieve the 12 percent forest cover in the country.

“Mt Kenya is the largest water tower and most significant point for Kenyans. We can’t continue talking about the environment without restoring Mt. Kenya,” said Amb. Kaberia, further revealing that since 2016, the government had planted over two million trees in the forest.

The exercise that was graced by department of industrialization officials saw about 300 trees planted in the area.

“An expansive area had been destroyed by forest fire and we are trying to restore it. Our aim is to grow trees in all parts,” said the PS.

He said they had engaged residents through plantation Establishment and Livelihood Improvement scheme program, an initiative that allows Community Forest Associations (CFA) to cultivate agricultural crops during the initial stages of tree growing and forest establishment.

Amb. Kaberia said the cultivation is meant to improve the livelihood of the farmers and at the same time boost the survival rate of the planted trees.

Kinoti Gatobu, former area MP, too urged residents to plant trees in their private lands targeting to end drought attributed due lack of enough forest cover.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“One of the key pillars of the government agenda is food security and to achieve that, there must be enough rain. We have to appreciate tree planting initiatives to help us achieve forest cover as enshrined in vision 2030,” said Gatobu.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Baringo residents urged to support tourism as county seeks UNESCO endorsement

Governor Stanley Kiptis who spoke at Kabarnet National Museums grounds in Baringo Central thanked residents who have already, willingly surrendered their land for expansion...

42 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

PICTURES: Ruto’s IEBC clearance

Ruto was cleared to run for the presidency on Saturday after meeting legal requirements/DPPS

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

The mama mboga, boda boda rider who endorsed Ruto’s State House bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto picked a mama mboga and a boda boda rider as proposer and a seconder when...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC declines EACC’s move to lock out aspirants in its blacklist from polls

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said Saturday that the electoral agency upholds the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in their clearance of candidates.

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko, Thang’wa among impeached leaders disqualified from polls

Chebukati affirmed that the disqualification is applicable to persons dismissed for offending provisions of Article 76, 77 or 78 (2) of the Constitution.

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Media professionals urged to uphold credibility and accuracy during polls

Speaking during the Training of Public Information Officers in Kisumu, the Director of Government Advertising Agency (GAA), Gwaro Ogaro, advised the information officers to...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto appoints Senator Kindiki as his Chief Agent, Veronica Maina to deputize him

Ruto said Kindiki will be assisted by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina.

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC clears Senator Linturi’s Meru gubernatorial bid

The County Returning Officer cleared the two a day after the court dismissed a case challenging Linturi's suitability.

6 hours ago