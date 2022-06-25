Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
L-R: Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoya, UDA's William Ruto, Azimio's Raila Odinga and Agano Party's David Waihiga/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Media survey reveals disparities in election campaign coverage

Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, was reported to have topped overall on publicity claiming 58.7 per cent of media mentions against Ruto’s 36.6 per cent.

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 25 — A new report by the Media Council of Kenya has revealed gaps in election-related news coverage indicating disparities in time slots assigned for various campaigns including the two top contenders in the race, William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, was reported to have topped overall on publicity claiming 58.7 per cent of media mentions against Ruto’s 36.6 per cent.

Safina Party’s Jimi Wanjigi, who IEBC declined to clear, was listed third with 2.5 per cent according to the study conducted between April 1 and June 6.

George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure, the only other cleared candidates were assigned a paltry 0.5 per cent and 0.02 per cent.

The situation was replicated on the running mates with Odinga’s Martha Karua receiving 78.8 per cent coverage compared to Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua who got 21 per cent.

Running mates for Wajackoyah and Mwaure received no coverage during the period under review according to the report.

Radio stations covered Odinga at 62 percent and Ruto at 61 percent.  

However, Odinga led on the number of Radio stories and audio mentions I most of the stations. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the period under review, TV stations seem to have given more airtime to Raila Odinga with Citizen TV having done 486 stories compared to 279 news stories for Ruto. 

 KTN News did 495 stories for Odinga and 336 for Ruto. 

It was the same trend for NTV and K24 which aired 313 stories on Odinga and 201 for Ruto and 378 versus 229 respectively. 

The State broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation,  aired 251 news stories on Odinga and 174 on the Deputy President. 

Deputy President and his allies have in the past accused some media stations of being biased when it comes to coverage, an observation based upon which his campaign announced its decision not participating on the presidential debate slated for July.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio Council ratifies undisclosed zoning plan as sibling wars escalate

The decision was reached Friday when Azimio Party Leader Raila Odinga convened a meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi to discuss the...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s Marsabit rally marred by chaos blamed on sibling rivalry

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23-Police were forced to lob teargas at an Azimio rally in Marsabit on Thursday to disperse supporters of rival candidates who...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mwaure wants EACC, KRA, IG to probe source of Azimio, Kenya kwanza campaign funds

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23 – Agano Party presidential flag bearer David Waihiga Mwaure now wants the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Agano presidential candidate accuses Mutyambai of denying him chase cars, bodyguards

He singled out Raila Odinga and William Ruto as beneficiaries of State support while accusing the IG of “sitting on the security meant for...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

How we run race more important than results, President Kenyatta tells politicians

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23-President Uhuru Kenyatta says the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally teaches competitive values in winning and losing ahead of the...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto promises persons with disabilities space on the decision-making table

Dr Ruto noted that is was crucial that these people have an active voice and are seated at the centre of the country’s decision-making...

3 days ago

August Elections

Ruto vows to deport Chinese traders if elected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he would deport Chinese nationals in jobs that could be done by locals...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Murathe endorses Wajackoyah’s Marijuana agenda,urges Raila to consider it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe has thrown his support behind the Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah weed...

3 days ago