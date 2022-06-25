Media survey reveals disparities in election campaign coverage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 25 — A new report by the Media Council of Kenya has revealed gaps in election-related news coverage indicating disparities in time slots assigned for various campaigns including the two top contenders in the race, William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, was reported to have topped overall on publicity claiming 58.7 per cent of media mentions against Ruto’s 36.6 per cent.

Safina Party’s Jimi Wanjigi, who IEBC declined to clear, was listed third with 2.5 per cent according to the study conducted between April 1 and June 6.

George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure, the only other cleared candidates were assigned a paltry 0.5 per cent and 0.02 per cent.

The situation was replicated on the running mates with Odinga’s Martha Karua receiving 78.8 per cent coverage compared to Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua who got 21 per cent.

Running mates for Wajackoyah and Mwaure received no coverage during the period under review according to the report.

Radio stations covered Odinga at 62 percent and Ruto at 61 percent.

However, Odinga led on the number of Radio stories and audio mentions I most of the stations.

In the period under review, TV stations seem to have given more airtime to Raila Odinga with Citizen TV having done 486 stories compared to 279 news stories for Ruto.

KTN News did 495 stories for Odinga and 336 for Ruto.

It was the same trend for NTV and K24 which aired 313 stories on Odinga and 201 for Ruto and 378 versus 229 respectively.

The State broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, aired 251 news stories on Odinga and 174 on the Deputy President.

Deputy President and his allies have in the past accused some media stations of being biased when it comes to coverage, an observation based upon which his campaign announced its decision not participating on the presidential debate slated for July.