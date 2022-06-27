Connect with us

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak. /FILE

August Elections

Mbarak says he received threatening phone calls from aspirants with fake degrees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak claims he has been receiving threatening phone calls from some aspirants who are suspected to be holding forged academic certificates.

He said the commission will continue to push for the disqualification of election candidates facing corruption charges or who have integrity issues.

The EACC and Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) threw a spanner in the works in the presidential and gubernatorial prospects of at least three aspirants after the agencies accused them of forging academic certificates.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi recently warned that up to 40 per cent of the candidates seeking elective positions were involved in illicit fake currency trade, popularly known as “wash wash”, and other illegal activities.

