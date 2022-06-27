Mbadi, Ongwae say zoning critical for Azimio to capture Nyanza seats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOMA Bay, Kenya, Jun 27 — The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential campaign team in Nyanza has called for political parties affiliated to the coalition to allow zoning to enable them capture more seats.

The Nyanza presidential campaign team co-chaired by the ODM national chairman John Mbadi and the Kisii county Governor James Ongwae argued that sibling rivalries may cost the coalition seats in their stronghold.

They expressed fears that the Kenya Kwanza coalition may win seats in some parts of the region if zoning is not done.

They cited Kisii and Nyamira counties where Azimio sibling competition can lead to losing out to the competition.

Mbadi said they have initiated dialogue with leaders whose political parties are affiliated to Azimio and have fielded candidates in Nyanza region to urge their candidates to step down in favour of ODM candidates.

He said a committee is already in place to address the matter of zoning so that it strengthens the popularity of their presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“We want a 100 percent voter turnout and support for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga starting with Nyanza counties of Homa Bay, Kisii, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira.

Nyanza is basically ODM stronghold, hence it should be painted orange,” Mbadi said.

The national chairman singled out Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya where candidates for other political parties should step down in favour of their colleagues in ODM.

They spoke in Homa Bay town on Sunday ahead of Nyanza visit by Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua and Raila’s wife Ida Odinga who are expected to visit the region Thursday.

Mbadi said they are not going to force the process but would involve dialogue and consensus.

“We want ODM to stamp its authority in Luo Nyanza counties without any element of dictatorship. This will ensure we achieve six-piece voting” he added.

They added that the zoning has already been done in Central and Lower Eastern regions.

Ongwae said the team will ensure Raila gets a landslide votes in Nyanza region.

“As a committee leading presidential campaigns in this region will ensure Raila gets almost all voters in Nyanza,” Ongwae said.

The governor said Karua and Ida’s visit to Kisii on Thursday will rally women behind their presidential candidate.

“Karua and Ida’s visit is very significant because they will show how the Azimio government will address the interests of women,” Ongwae said.