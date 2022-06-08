Connect with us

Interior CS during visit to those affected by Kerio Valley clashes, Jun 8, 2022. /COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi visits families affected by clashes in Kerio Valley

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday paid a visit to Kerio valley to pass his condolences to families who lost their children in the clashes that have been witnessed in the region in the recent past.

Matiangi condemned the inhuman act and termed it “dastardly” while promising to take action to end the violence as soon as possible.

“It’s heart-rending listening to the pained narratives of mothers and families who have lost their children to bandits in Kerio valley. There can never be justification for such dastardly acts. Even in traditional warfare, our cultures forbid the spilling of children’s lives,” he said.

The region has been rocked with bandit attacks in previous months and has resulted in the loss of hundreds of innocent lives and his visit comes amid calls for strict measures to be put in place to end the clashes.

On June 3, the Interior CS stated that the belt between Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo needs a new approach following the failure of current interventions.

He noted that the ministry had exhausted every means in the quest to quell the insecurity situation in the region including asking leaders to have meetings with the community members over the conflicts, measures he said had not borne fruits.

“That time has now come for us to deal with that belt with unprecedented firmness and we are going to apply fire they haven’t seen to bring order to that particular place,” the CS said.

Matiangi said security agencies believe there are several criminal elements in the area who are challenging the resolve of the government, noting they will be dealt with ruthlessly.

The move by Matiangi comes amidst complaints from a section of leaders from the area including Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen of the government’s failure to address the insecurity in the area.

So far, five wards in Elgeyo Marakwet including Arror have been placed under a 30-day curfew with sections of West Pokot, Baringo also affected.

