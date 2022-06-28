Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Man electrocuted to death by a clothesline in Mombasa

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi Kenya, June 28- One person was on Monday electrocuted to death and another injured after getting into contact with a clothesline in Kisauni, Mombasa.

Police and locals said the clothesline was llive because it was connected to a power line that had fallen off.

Kenya Power said Tuesday in a statement that it regrets the incident attributing the falling of the pole to strong winds.

“A preliminary investigation report indicates that the clothesline was energised after an electric power pole fell on the roof of a neighbouring house, to which the line was connected, as a result of strong winds experienced in the area,” said KPLC whose engineers disconnected the power line soon after the incident.

Kenya Power said that it had commenced an investigation into the incident to establish what transpired in the Monday evening incident.

“In the meantime, Kenya Power is carrying out detailed investigations which will be forwarded to the Police and other investigative authorities who are also conducting a parallel probe into the incident,” it said.

They further said that they are currently in touch with the bereaved family and assure them that the matter will be fully investigated to inform the next course of action.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Security heightened along Isiolo-Moyale highway to combat drug trafficking

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28 – Security has been beefed up along the busy Moyale-Isiolo Highway to curb the increased cases of drug smuggling believed...

31 mins ago

crime

DCI to unveil comical illustrations of crime scenes to humanize police force

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is set to start publishing comical illustrations of select crime scenes as part of...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘If you wont vote me in, vote for Raila’ Wajackoyah says

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has now backed Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mombasa firm agrees to cede govt house, title to be reverted back to KCAA

In adopting the consent between EACC and the Defendants, the Environment and Land Court sitting in Mombasa issued a permanent injunction restraining the defendants...

2 hours ago

JUDICIARY

University lecturer, 3 High Court judges face JSC panel hiring CoA judges

Dr. Ndegwa Paul Wamuti, PhD, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi was the first candidate to face eleven-member commission chaired by Chief Justice...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake urges Raila to endorse Karua for Presidency after his two terms expire

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Maendeleo ya wanawake has urged Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga to endorse his running mate Martha Karua...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila promises ‘bottom-up development’ through Ward Fund rollout

Odinga, a fierce critic of Deputy President William Ruto's bottom-up economic model upon which his presidential campaign is anchored, made reference to the approach...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Police probe burglary at Nyali CDF offices

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 27 – Police in Nyali Sub- County, Mombasa County have launched an investigation into an incident in which area constituency Development...

19 hours ago