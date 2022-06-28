Man electrocuted to death by a clothesline in Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi Kenya, June 28- One person was on Monday electrocuted to death and another injured after getting into contact with a clothesline in Kisauni, Mombasa.

Police and locals said the clothesline was llive because it was connected to a power line that had fallen off.

Kenya Power said Tuesday in a statement that it regrets the incident attributing the falling of the pole to strong winds.

“A preliminary investigation report indicates that the clothesline was energised after an electric power pole fell on the roof of a neighbouring house, to which the line was connected, as a result of strong winds experienced in the area,” said KPLC whose engineers disconnected the power line soon after the incident.

Kenya Power said that it had commenced an investigation into the incident to establish what transpired in the Monday evening incident.

“In the meantime, Kenya Power is carrying out detailed investigations which will be forwarded to the Police and other investigative authorities who are also conducting a parallel probe into the incident,” it said.

They further said that they are currently in touch with the bereaved family and assure them that the matter will be fully investigated to inform the next course of action.