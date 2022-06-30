Man aged 36 committed to 20-year jail term for defiling 15-year-old daughter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 30 — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Bondo Magistrate’s Court after he was found guilty of defiling his 15-year-old daughter.

Benjamin Anganga Okumu, who appeared before Bondo Magistrate S.W. Mathenge, had been accused of having had the canal knowledge of the minor who is his biological daughter on the May 1, 2020 in Ramba Village within Rarieda sub-county

He was also charged with indecent assault of the minor by touching her private parts.

The key prosecution witness, the victim, had told the court that she was alone in the house while watching television in their sitting room when the accused, her biological father, approached her while dressed in a pair of shorts.

She narrated that the father then sat next to her and started caressing her before he forcefully took her to the bedroom where he undressed her while warning her to keep quiet. He eventually defiled her repeatedly.

In mitigation, the accused pleaded for leniency and asked for forgiveness saying that he was the sole breadwinner for his family and that his family would suffer if he is jailed.

The magistrate however slapped him with the 20-year jail term saying the sentence will serve as a deterrence.

He was given 14 days to appeal in case he is not contented with the ruling.