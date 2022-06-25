Connect with us

Education CS George Magoha/FILE

EDUCATION

Magoha to announce varsity placement outcomes for 2021 KCSE students

The Ministry said the exercise will take please at Eastleigh High School at 10am on Saturday.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 25 — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is set to release university placement results for candidates who sat for the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

The ministry had earlier indicated that all the candidates who scored a mean score of C plus and above will join universities on government sponsorships.

Those who scored C plus and above were 145,145 which was a 17.49 per cent increment compared to 2020 candidates who scored the university entry grade.

A total of 1.2 million candidates sat for the 2021 KCSE examinations.

