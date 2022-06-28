Connect with us

Martha Karua campaigns in Nanyuki days after Raila Odinga named her his running mate for the August 9, presidential election. /May 23, 2022.

August Elections

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake urges Raila to endorse Karua for Presidency after his two terms expire

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Maendeleo ya wanawake has urged Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga to endorse his running mate Martha Karua as his successor should he be successful in the August Presidential election.

According to the organisation’s national chairperson, Rahab Muiu, the organization was fully behind Odinga and expected the ODM leader to endorse Karua at the end of his term.

She said that Maendeleo ya Wanawake organization has over the decades advocated for the inclusion of women in decision making and hailed the selection of former Gichugu legislator as the Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate.

Muiu at the same time challenged voters in Siaya to ensure that they turned up in large numbers during the voting day to vote in their son.

She said it will be foolhardy for the locals to relax in their homes and expect their sons to take over the reins of the country.

“There is nothing like the system will help. We must turn up and vote to enable baba na mama to sail through” said the national chairperson who was flanked by Siaya maendeleo ya wanawake chairperson, Patricia Apoli and nominated MP, Professor Jackline Oduol among others.

Muiu said Azimio la Umoja supporters must work hard to solicit for votes for their candidate, adding that they should not underrate Raila’s main opponent, deputy president William Ruto who, she added, has been campaigning for the last four years.

She urged Kenyans to ignore leaders who are promising to make the country a Marijuana growing hub.

“We are a religious nation and cannot afford to support people who are advocating for bhang or snake rearing” she said.

The national chairperson called on Kenyans to only vote in candidates whose manifesto were realistic and would ensure social and economic well-being of the citizens.

