Kenya's Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

August Elections

Lusaka cleared to vie for Bungoma Governor Seat

Published

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Jun 6 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the Bungoma gubernatorial seat during the August polls on a Ford Kenya ticket.

Speaking at the electoral body’s offices in Bungoma town, Lusaka said he is ready to compete with the incumbent and Azimio la umoja, candidate Wycliffe Wangamati is running on a DAP-K, ticket.  

“Today is a great day for Bungoma because I have been cleared by the IEBC to run for the gubernatorial seat come August, I want to assure my supporters that I am running to win,” Lusaka noted.

Lusaka thanked Ford Kenya party for giving him the requisite backing and ticket on which to seek the governor position in the coming elections.

“I am going to embark a serious campaign in the entire county for my votes and drumming up support for our UDA Presidential flag bearer William Ruto,” he said.

Lusaka is promising the electorate that he will strive to empower youths and women by giving them tenders adding that most of the contractors that have been given tenders by the current administration are not from Bungoma.

He added that if elected, business operators in Bungoma County will be given a tax waiver during public Holidays and on weekends to cushion them against the hard economic times.

Lusaka added that he will also repair and install streetlights at all Bungoma markets to ensure that Bungoma becomes a 24-hour economy business hub.

He was accompanied by Bungoma senator Moses Wetang’ula who said that Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate William Ruto is ready to face the Azimio la Umoja Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga in the August polls.

“We are happy that out Presidential candidate was cleared by the IEBC and is ready for the battle ahead,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula lauded Lusaka for accepting to be the Ford Kenya party gubernatorial aspirant in the August polls and the western region Kenya Kwanza coordinator.

“Lusaka was appointed by Ruto to lead the Western region Kenya Kwanza campaigns. Let’s all rally behind him and give him moral support,” he said.

Wetang’ula urged the IEBC to be strict with those who flout the law and deal with those whose trademark is to cause violence during campaigns.

