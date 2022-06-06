Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DP William Ruto. /CFM

August Elections

Look out for your interests first, Ruto tells Garissa Residents

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Garissa residents to look out for their interests first even as they prepare to cast their votes come August 9 2022.

The DP urged the residents not to vote for the sake of voting but to ensure that they can trust the people they will vote for in public offices with taking care of their needs. 

Ruto who was in the company of Garissa Member of Parliament Aden Duale and other Kenya Kwanza leaders reiterated that it is only their team that has a clear agenda for the people.

“Politics is about interests. Before you vote for anyone, ask yourself which side will your interests be well taken care of. Don’t vote blindly,” stated Ruto during an economic forum in Garissa County.

The DP  committed to have a written charter with them on their priority needs, as it has been the case with other counties where they have held economic forums.

The DP took a swipe on his rivals saying they have nothing to offer Kenyans.

He criticized Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga for claiming that there only three things that are bedevilling the country; ‘Ugonjwa, Ujinga na Umasikini’.

“Our competitors are not even aware of current challenges; they are talking about 1960’s issues. How will individuals who don’t understand your challenges be able to address them?” the DP posed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio raids Raila’s former base in Lang’ata as IEBC okays presidential ticket

The leaders were speaking at Undugu Grounds in Lang’ata, hours after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Raila Odinga and his running...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s 10-point demand letter to Chebukati

Odinga raised the questions on Sunday shortly after he was cleared to join the State House race alongside his running mate Martha Karua.

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila attends prayer service ahead of presenting his credentials to IEBC

Odinga was accompanied by his running Martha Karua, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and a host of Azimio-leading leaders.

1 day ago

World

PHOTOS: Ruto’s mega rally in Kamukunji

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Time to liberate Kenya from self-serving leaders is now: Ruto

Dr Ruto was speaking on Saturday at the Kamukunji Grounds in Starehe Constituency where he had public a rally.

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza bullish on winning State House in August

DP Ruto's running mate Rigathi Gachagua said that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will prioritize the welfare of Kenyans including improving the economy and the...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘Shame on you!,’ Ruto tells Atwoli camp that predicated he won’t be on the ballot

Ruto who made six campaign stops before arriving in Kamukunji for the grand rally told off his opponents led by KANU-rea trade unionist Francis...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

PICTURES: Ruto’s IEBC clearance

Ruto was cleared to run for the presidency on Saturday after meeting legal requirements/DPPS

2 days ago