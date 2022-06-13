Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nzioka Waita resigned as President Uhuru Kenyatta's Chief of Staff in February 2022 to vie for Machakos gubernatorial seat.

Kenya

Let Machakos people decide, Waita tells Kalonzo after he asked him to step down

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jun 13 – Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Nzioka Waita has told off Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka after he asked him to shelve his ambition in favor of Wiper’s Wavinya Ndeti.

Nzioka who is vying on a Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) warned the Wiper leader against imposing a candidate and asked him to allow the people of Machakos to make a decision on the ballot.

“I keep saying the people of Machakos will decide for themselves who they want as their Governor . Attempts to force an endorsement for my competitor fell flat on its face,” stated Waita.

Kalonzo spoke over the weekend when he hosted the Azimio One Kenya team led by the presidential aspirant Raila Odinga, in Machakos County where he told the reisents that he will talk to Waita to step down.

“Our Wiper team is strong and our candidate Wavinya is doing well, the rest we will talk to them, Mr. Nzioka is my friend and I will talk to him,” Kalonzo stated.

Waita and Wavinya who are both in the Azimio One Kenya coalition will also be battling out for the seat with UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama and Machakos DG Francis Maliti (Maendeleo Chap Chap).

Muthama and Maliti are both in Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Bring those responsible for Masimba deaths to book, Kalonzo urges DPP

KAJIADO, Kenya, Jun 11 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ensure all those who...

2 days ago

August Elections

Raila, Kalonzo to campaign together in Makueni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Azimio-One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka are set to hit the road in...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

Is it the end of the road for Kenya Kwanza with Kalonzo’s Azimio entry

Mammoth Crowds, political affiliations, and ethnic nationalism aside you, look at what is unfolding before us and there is no doubt that Raila Odinga...

June 2, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I never left Azimio, I merely took a break to seek counsel: Kalonzo

The Wiper leader said he had over 300 religious men and women praying with him as he paraded five bishops and pastors at the...

June 2, 2022

August Elections

Kalonzo accepts Chief Cabinet Secretary post as he backs Raila again

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dropped his presidential bid and is back in the Azimio Coalition after accepting...

June 2, 2022

Kenya

Kalonzo makes U-turn to rejoin Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has now decided to rejoin the Azimio Coalition one month after he hurriedly ditched it...

June 2, 2022

Kenya

Waita awarded Moran of the Golden Heart medal during Madaraka Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Machakos Gubernatorial Aspirant Nzioka Waita has received one of the three Order of The Golden Heart national decorations in...

June 1, 2022

August Elections

Kalonzo still in Presidential race, Wiper says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The Wiper Party says Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is still in the presidential race. National Election Board(NEB) Chairperson Agatha Solitei...

May 29, 2022