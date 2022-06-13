Let Machakos people decide, Waita tells Kalonzo after he asked him to step down

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jun 13 – Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Nzioka Waita has told off Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka after he asked him to shelve his ambition in favor of Wiper’s Wavinya Ndeti.

Nzioka who is vying on a Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) warned the Wiper leader against imposing a candidate and asked him to allow the people of Machakos to make a decision on the ballot.

“I keep saying the people of Machakos will decide for themselves who they want as their Governor . Attempts to force an endorsement for my competitor fell flat on its face,” stated Waita.

Kalonzo spoke over the weekend when he hosted the Azimio One Kenya team led by the presidential aspirant Raila Odinga, in Machakos County where he told the reisents that he will talk to Waita to step down.

“Our Wiper team is strong and our candidate Wavinya is doing well, the rest we will talk to them, Mr. Nzioka is my friend and I will talk to him,” Kalonzo stated.

Waita and Wavinya who are both in the Azimio One Kenya coalition will also be battling out for the seat with UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama and Machakos DG Francis Maliti (Maendeleo Chap Chap).

Muthama and Maliti are both in Kenya Kwanza alliance.