Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Supporters of Colombia's president-elect Gustavo Petro celebrate his election victory

World

Latin American leftist leaders hail Petro victory in Colombia

Published

Bogota, Jun 20 – Gustavo Petro’s election on Sunday as the first left-wing president in Colombia’s history sparked joy among fellow Latin American leaders with similar ideologies.

It also continued a trend in recent years that has seen many countries in the region swing to the left, although some would argue those are populist moves as much as ideological ones.

Argentina, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Bolivia and Honduras have all moved to the left in their last elections and Petro’s victory sparked a feeling of fraternity amongst these leaders.

“Your victory validates democracy and ensures the path towards an integrated Latin America in this time when we demand maximum solidarity amongst brother peoples,” said Argentina President Alberto Fernandez on Twitter.

Chile President Gabriel Boric, who was elected earlier this year to replace conservative Sebastian Pinera, said Petro’s victory was a “joy for Latin America.”

“We will work together for the unity of our continent in the challenges of a world changing rapidly,” he tweeted.

Peru’s Pedro Castillo, a rural school teacher and trade unionist, said he looked forward to working with an ally, something that has been in short supply in his homeland where the right-wing opposition dominates congress.

“We are united by a common feeling that seeks improved collective, social and regional integration for our peoples,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Latin American integration is strengthened,” added Bolivia’s Luis Arce.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador feels Gustavo Petro’s election victory can help heal the wounds of a country that has suffered decades of armed conflict © AFP / PEDRO PARDO

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Petro’s success could heal the wounds in a country in which political assassinations are not uncommon.

He referenced the 10-year Colombian civil war that broke out following the 1948 assassination of leftist presidential candidate Jorge Eliecer Gaitan and was the precursor to the six-decade long conflict between the state and left-wing guerrillas.

“Today’s triumph can be the end of this curse and the awakening for this brotherly and dignified people,” said Lopez Obrador.

– Maduro praises victory for ‘democracy and peace’ –

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has a fraught relationship with outgoing conservative Colombian President Ivan Duque, was jubilant.

“The will of the Colombian people has been heard, it went out to defend the path to democracy and peace,” said Maduro, who has been branded a dictator by the opposition in his own country.

Maduro broke off diplomatic relations with Colombia in 2019 after Duque backed attempts by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who claims to be the country’s acting leader, to oust Maduro.

Henrique Capriles, another Venezuelan opposition figure, was more interested in the lot of the estimated two million migrants that fled economic and political crises in his country to Colombia.

“We hope the new President will govern with respect and without excluding them,” he said on Twitter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, the president of Cuba, which like Venezuela is subject to international sanctions and isolation, spoke of his hope for “advancing the development of bilateral relations for the wellbeing of our peoples.”

The United States — which riled many Latin American leaders by not inviting the authoritarian heads of Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela to the recent Summit of the Americas — sent congratulations to “the people of Colombia for making their voices heard in a free and fair presidential election.”

“We look forward to working with President-Elect Petro to further strengthen the U.S.-Colombia relationship and move our nations toward a better future,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement.

Ecuador’s conservative President Guillermo Lasso said he congratulated Gustavo Petro by telephone © AFP / Patrick T. FALLON

There were also warm regards from one of the few remaining conservative leaders in South America, neighboring Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso, who last year beat the leftist Andres Arauz in a rare recent success for the right.

He said he spoke to Petro by telephone and “reiterated the availability of our government to strengthen friendship and cooperation, prioritizing development and the integration of our peoples.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Jubilant Gustavo Petro elected Colombia’s first leftist president

Bogota,  Jun 19 – Ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro was elected the first ever left-wing president of Colombia on Sunday, after beating millionaire businessman Rodolfo Hernandez...

6 mins ago

World

The two black women bidding to make VP history in Colombia

Bogota , Jun 15 – For the first time, Colombia will have a black woman vice president, as voters decide Sunday between a pair...

5 days ago

Special Report

Hernandez: Colombia’s anti-graft candidate with a checkered past

Bucaramanga,  Jun 8 – In October 2015, volunteers flooded an impoverished neighborhood of Bucaramanga in northeast Colombia with thousands of pamphlets promising free houses...

June 8, 2022

World

More than 100,000 people officially missing in Mexico

Mexico City (AFP), May 17 – More than 100,000 people are now listed as missing in violence-wracked Mexico — a grim milestone that the...

May 17, 2022

World

Cartel war rocks Mexico’s Baroque jewel Zacatecas

Zacatecas (Mexico) (AFP), Mar 25 – Escorted by heavily armed soldiers, a Mexican farmer returns to his ransacked ranch house near the front line...

March 30, 2022

World

Landslide in Peruvian Andes buries dozens of homes

Lima (AFP), Mar 16 – A landslide on Tuesday in the northern Peruvian town of Retamas has buried dozens of homes and trapped at...

March 16, 2022

World

Ex-guerrilla Petro front runner in Colombia presidential primaries

Bogota (AFP), Mar 13 – Colombians voted for senator and former guerrilla Gustavo Petro as the left’s presidential nominee by a wide margin on...

March 14, 2022

World

Sealed with a kiss: Chile celebrates first same-sex weddings

Santiago (AFP), Mar 10 – Two same-sex couples became the first Thursday to legally tie the knot in Chile, which joined a handful of...

March 10, 2022