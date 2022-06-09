Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
While announcing Ahmed's reunion with his family, the lobby called on the security agencies to produce all the missing persons in the country for the sake of justice/FILE

County News

Lamu man abducted last year reunites with his family

The family and civil society groups had blamed Yasir Mahmoud Ahmed’s disappearance to security agencies.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — A man who was reported to have been forcibly kidnapped by unknown people in Lamu in June 2021 has finally been reunited with his family after more than 11 months in captivity, HAKI Africa has said.

The family and civil society groups had blamed Yasir Mahmoud Ahmed’s disappearance to security agencies.

“HAKI Africa has received confirmation that Yasir Mahmoud Ahmed who was forcefully disappeared in 2021 in Lamu has been returned and is presently safe on Mombasa with family members. We received a call this morning from the family to confirm his return and to appreciate HAKI Africa for their efforts in helping to find him,” read a statement from HAKI Africa, a Mombasa-based civil society organization.

While announcing Ahmed’s reunion with his family, the lobby called on the security agencies to produce all the missing persons in the country for the sake of justice.

“HAKI Africa is calling for the return of all persons who have been forcefully disappeared,” they added.

In April 2021, Missing Voices, a consortium of fifteen Civil society organizations, came out with a report indicating that there are many cases of enforced disappearances across the country than initially thought.

In 2021 alone, the human rights bodies documented 219 cases of police killings and enforced disappearances.

“Out of these, 187 cases were of police killings, and 32 of enforced disappearances. Of the 32 cases of enforced disappearances, two of the victims were later found alive after campaigns by civil society organizations,” Missing Voices said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Originally, there were 36 cases of enforced disappearances; four of these were found dead more than 24 hours after disappearing in police custody, two were returned alive and 30 remain missing.

According to Missing Voices, 219 cases of police killings and enforced disappearances resulted from 161 separate incidents.

They singled out the Pangani Police Station of the infamous Pangani Six as the station with the highest number of disappearances that ended up with victims found murdered.

The civil society groups documented 30 cases of police killings reportedly associated with Pangani Police Station.

“In 2021, every month, with the exception of June, officers from Pangani are accused of murder. For the last three years, during which Missing Voices has actively tracked the data, police have killed more than 500 people,” the report said.

In 2019, Missing Voice documented 145 cases of police killings. 168 people were killed or disappeared in police custody in 2020.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA reports 9.3pc surge in deaths resulting from accidents

This number translates to a 9.3 per cent increase which is replicated under other categories of serious and slight injuries.

20 mins ago

Kenya

Mutyambai orders crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles to curb road accidents

Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director-General George Njao have directed...

1 hour ago

Africa

PICTURES: Uhuru, Abiy, Guelleh in Mogadishu for President Mohamud’s inauguration

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Mogadishu on a C-27J Spartan Kenya Airforce jet.

2 hours ago

Africa

Uhuru in Mogadishu for inauguration of President Hassan Mohamud

2 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Kenya, US to conduct joint African Partnership Flight training

Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is partnering with the United States Air force in the African Partnership Flight (APF)...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ICT PS claims slot on Azimio-leaning govt axis with an online attack on Ruto

Ochieng who serves under ICT and Youth Affairs' Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, a sworn adversary of Ruto alongside Cabinet colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior) and...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blinken lauds IEBC for successful registration of presidential candidates

Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I’ll scale up snake farming to generate revenues to pay Sh8.4tn debt: Wajackoyah

Wajackoyah who has also proposed the legalization of Marijuana for medical use said snake farming had the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help...

5 hours ago