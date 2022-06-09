KUSO endorses Azimio-One Kenya manifesto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Kenya Universities Students Organization (KUSO) has endorsed the Azimio-One Kenya coalition manifesto saying it fully represents the interests of the youth.

KUSO President Anthony Manyara on Thursday said in the manifesto, the youth will have an opportunity to study until tertiary level free of charge as well as job opportunities under the job creation pillar.

Manyara also urged the youth to support the Raila- Karua ticket in the August 9 elections.

“We have all seen how the youth are being catered for in the Azimi government, especially the transition from primary to secondary to tertiary institutions free of charge,” Manyara stated.

The Jubilee youth league chairman Advice Mundalo on his part outlined how the youth are set to benefit in the Azimio government, also urging them to support Odinga candidature.

“As the youth of this country there has never been a good time as it is in the Azimio manifesto, and thats why I am asking every young person to rally behind Azimio, because therein lies the hope of every young person in this country,” stated Mundalo.

The Azimio One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga listed 10 point agenda which forms his manifesto launched on June 6, 2022.

One of the agenda outlined by Odinga was ‘Waste no child’ whose objective is to ensure that education is accessible to all, by providing free education from Primary to University.

He also outlined his manufacturing agenda, economic plan and ‘Babacare’ which is a social protection programme for ensuring affordable health care for all.

Odinga has however been on the receiving end for his mtumba sentiments, after he claimed that mtumba clothes are dead people’s clothes.