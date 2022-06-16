Kuria, Kabogo to lodge a complaint with Kenya Kwanza chiefs over Kiambu heckling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 — Kiambu gubernatorial candidates outside the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are set to lodge a complaint with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance over alleged bullying by dominant players within the outfit.

Chama Cha Kazi’s Moses Kuria raised concerns on Wednesday following an incident on the campaign trail led by UDA’s deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua when Tujibebe Party’s William Kabogo engaged in war of words with UDA candidate in the Kiambu gubernatorial race Kimani Wamatangi.

“We will be raising these concerns with our alliance principals as provided for in the Alliance instruments,” Kuria said adding he was initially targeted for humiliation during the Gachagua-led campaign caravan.

“I will not apportion blame to any of the 2 gentlemen but I can relate with Gov Kabogo’s pain. For 3 days the UDA leadership has been meeting UDA MP and MCA Candidates to plot how to embarrass Gov Kabogo and myself during the tour,” he said.

Kuria challenged coalition parties to live to the letter and spirit of the coalition’s rallying call and desist from actions which are “tantamount to politics of conmanship and deceit” that would undermine the alliance.

“MCAs and MPs who associate with us were warned of dire consequences This chicanery is not healthy for our fledgling alliance.”

Kuria and Kabogo later held private talks on Thursday after which the Gatundu South lawmaker shared images captions “hatupangwigwi” a popular anti-establishment phrase within Kenya Kwanza implying the alliance will not be boxed into submission.