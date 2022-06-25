EDUCATION
KUCCPS places 1,831 students on TTCs to be trained on CBC curriculum
LSK President Eric Theuri said the ongoing supremacy battles between the two agencies were promoting injustice and hindering the execution of the mandates of...
Deputy President William Ruto will on the other end popularize his bid in Kwale and Mombasa counties.
Kinoti urged detectives to apply the skills that they had acquired during their course in assisting their respective agencies manage scenes of crime professionally.
The decision was reached Friday when Azimio Party Leader Raila Odinga convened a meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi to discuss the...
Nairobi, Kenya, June 24 – An unknown number of heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants stopped a Mandera-bound passenger bus belonging to Mukaram company on Thursday...
French Connection: Kenya Healthcare Federation pursuing bilateral relations with French healthcare counterparts
NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – The Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) and the French Healthcare Federation (FHF) are set to seal a collaboration agreement to...
ELDORET, Kenya, Jun 24 – Media coverage of Kenya’s 2022 General Election campaign has improved compared to the coverage in the run up to...