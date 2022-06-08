Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. /FILE

August Elections

Over 246,000 dead Kenyans in Voters Register – Chebukati

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The preliminary audit report of the Voters Register has revealed that there are 246,465 dead voters on record.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, there were also 481,711 duplicate records and 226,143 voters registered with Identification Cards that don’t validly belong to them.

Chebukati further revealed that 164,269 were registered with invalid identification documents (IDs and Passports) that have to be addressed prior to certification and publishing of the register.

“Previously, the Commission had announced that it would certify and publish the register of voters on or before 9th June 2022. However, due to implementation of preliminary audit findings on the register, the Commission has decided to address the findings prior to certifying the register for publication on/or before 20th June 2022,” he stated during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday night.

He pointed out that “the Commission is scheduled to receive the final audit report on 16th June 2022 and thereafter engage stakeholders on the final register of voters on 17th June 2022.”

He also revealed that 160 disputes have been filed following the conclusion of the registration of aspirants for the various elective seats.

He however expressed confidence that the hearing of all the disputes will be concluded within the set timelines.

Chebukati stated that the commission will open a 10-day window for aggrieved aspirants to lodge their complaints with the IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Some individuals may want to go to court but come to the end of this month, we shall be proceeding to prepare the ballot papers,” he said.

Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi, Reuben Kigame (Independent), and Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance) on Tuesday intimated that they will proceed to the committee to lodge complaints after his application for nomination as a presidential candidate was rejected by the IEBC for lack of a university degree.

County Returning officers in Kiambu and Mombasa on Tuesday referred UDA nominee for Kiambu Senate seat Karungo wa Thang’wa and Wiper’s Mombasa Gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko to the resolution team.

The IEBC boss further revealed that the commission will conduct a simulation of the technology to be used during August elections on Thursday.

He however stated that IEBC has pushed the gazettement of Voters Register to June 20 to enable the rectification of anomalies revealed during KPMG audit.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta Roots For Enhanced Transport Connectivity To Boost Kenya, Barbados Ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has emphasised the need to enhance transport connectivity between Kenya and Barbados to boost the mutually...

26 mins ago

County News

Sh120mn set aside for Markets, weighbridges construction in Tana River 

TANA RIVER, Kenya, Jun 8 – To safeguard farmers and traders from exploitative businessmen and to increase the Own Source Revenue (OSR), the Tana...

3 hours ago

World

Intersex person to vie for Mukuru Kwa Njenga MCA seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Ju 8 – Kwamboka Kibagendi is the first intersex person to vie for a political seat in Kenya after he was nominated...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

PICTURES: Museveni’s presumed successor meets President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with Uganda's Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba who paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday at State House,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Matiangi Launches Drive for Cyber Security Strategy

Nairobi, Kenya, June 8 – Senior security chiefs and digital experts have converged in Naivasha to fine tune the cyberspace security strategy to protect...

5 hours ago

Kenya

1 in 4 wards in Elgeyo Marakwet under increased surveillance as Matiangi imposes North Rift curfew

The curfew effectively locked up five of the twenty wards in Elgeyo Marakwet as government renewed efforts to tackle banditry in Kerio Valley, a...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Court freezes Sh115mn wired from Mauritius to Kenyan Woman’s account

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The Anticorruption Court sitting in Milimani has issued an order freezing Sh115 million wired from Mauritius to a Kenyan...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi visits families affected by clashes in Kerio Valley

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday paid a visit to Kerio valley to pass his condolences to families who...

6 hours ago