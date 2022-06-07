Connect with us

A local plants a tree at Sierra Leone in the Maasai Mau Forest on November 1, 2019 during a tree-planting campaign by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry/FILE

County News

Kisii plants 4,000 trees in multilateral pact with scouts, first responders

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jun 7 — Kisii county government in collaboration with Kisii University, Scouts Association and St. John Ambulance has planted over 4000 trees to commemorate the World Environment Day this year.

Speaking at the function held at Kisii University on the outskirts of Kisii town, Kisii County Director of National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Leonard Ofula said that citizens need to plant more trees to ensure the environment is greener and cleaner for all.

“We urge everyone in Kisii County to start planting more trees so that our environment is green and clean. Today, we will plant trees to mark this day as we have done in previous years,” Ofula said.

Kisii University Vice Chancellor, Professor John Akama pointed out that the university is committed to creating awareness among students and helping them realize the importance of conserving the environment.

“All of us have to come together and plant as many trees as we can. I am challenging everyone who has never planted a tree to start doing so,” Akama said.

The VC noted that the university had planted more than five million trees in the institution’s Nyangweta farm, Mau Escarpment and the slopes of Mt. Kenya over the last three years. 

He challenged everyone to plant ten trees every year so that the country maintains a forest cover of 10 percent and ensures the preservation of indigenous trees.  

Akama added that there is need to ban charcoal production and come up with cleaner ways of producing energy either through the use of wind or the sun in order to promote sustainable livelihoods.

On her part, Kisii County Executive Committee Member for Administration, Edinah Kangwana noted that Governor James Ongwae had passed an executive order to cut eucalyptus trees near rivers because they were drying up water springs.

She said that conservation of the environment is an all-around issue that involves the young and old and as such, Kisii County is committed to finding sustainable solutions that address climate challenges in the region and the country at large.

Kangwana encouraged the residents to continuously plant indigenous trees as a way of getting them involved in environmental conservation.

