Kingi emerges at Kenya Kwanza forum in Kitui amid exit rumours

KITUI, Kenya, Jun 28 — Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi on Tuesday affirmed that he is still in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance after attending the Kitui County Economic Forum dispelling rumours that he had left the Alliance.

The Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) Party Leader was in the company of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (MCC) and Kitui UDA Governor candidate Jonathan Mueke among other leaders.

Rumors of Kingi’s exit from Kenya Kwanza emerged after he missed meetings held by the Alliance at the coast region over the weekend amid disquiet over the domination of such meetings by UDA, the sponsor party for Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer in the August 9 General Election.

“Attending the Kitui County Economic Forum to listen to the Kitui hustler nation on their Economic challenges and priorities, which will inform and enrich the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto,” Kingi stated.