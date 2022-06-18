Connect with us

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement issued on Friday that the new appointments are meant  to enhance efficiency at the Kenya Prison Service/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kimega Masoro named new Prisons Service commander after Kireri’s death

Masoro was appointed alongside three other officers who will serve in different capacities.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 — Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons Kimega Angus Masoro has been appointed the new Commandant of the Kenya Prisons replacing the late Wanini Kireri who was holding the docket at the time of her death.

Kireri who served the Kenya Prisons Service since 1982 before becoming the first woman commandant of Prisons died on May 31 following an illness.

Masoro was appointed alongside three other officers who will serve in different capacities.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement issued on Friday that the new appointments are meant  to enhance efficiency at the Kenya Prison Service.

Others appointed include Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Majere Priscilla Sussie who will now serve as the Deputy Commandant and her counterpart Kirii Jane Wanjiru who will now hold the Regional Prisons Commander position in Western Region.

George Diang’a, the Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, was appointed Director, in charge of Compliance/ Standards and PRO at KPS Headquarters.

“The appointments take effect immediately,” Nixon Nganga, Director of Communications at the Interior Ministry, said.

