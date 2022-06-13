Kiema Kilonzo says Malombe’s nomination for Kitui Governor’s seat a sham

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Former Kitui East Member of Parliament Kiema kilonzo has made a complaint against the Nomination of Julius Malombe to vie for the position of Governor in Kitui County.

Kiema through his Lawyer Eric Mutua told the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) dispute resolution committee that Malombe’s nomination was a sham.

He urged the committee to revoke the nomination and order for fresh elections.

Mutua said that his client was not notified of the time and date when the elections were conducted and only received a letter three hours after the exercise had started.

Malombe’s Lawyer Mansur Isha however told the committee that the complaint before them is incompetent should be dismissed.

He stated that Kiema ought to have made a complaint to the returning officer or to Wiper Democratic Party.

The committee chaired by George Murugu heard that Kilonzo did not exhaust the internal political Party dispute resolution mechanisms, before complaining to IEBC.

Isha submitted that the committee lacked jurisdiction to entertain the complaint,

The committee will deliver a ruling on June 18.