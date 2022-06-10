Kenyatta mourns celebrated prisons chief as the engine behind reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 — Senior Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons, the late Wanini Kireri, has been laid to rest at her rural home in Ndaiga, Laikipia County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized Wanini as a critical player in far reaching reforms in the Prisons Service.

In a message of condolence delivered on his behalf by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, the Head of State listed the introduction of beauty pageants programme, remote parenting and facilitation of children accompanying their mothers at Nairobi’s Lang’ata Women Prison among the changes spearheaded by the late Wanini.

“Wanini valued her work and was always ready to give someone a second chance. Besides the many rehabilitation programmes she introduced in the prisons, she supported inmates to even publish books while incarcerated,” the message delivered during the burial on Thursday read.

The President also hailed Wanini’s work at the Shimo La Tewa Maximum Security Prison for men as a demonstration of her exemplary leadership and abilities that overrode gender barriers.

“We have lost a Kenyan who was inspiring and a role model especially to the young women of this country. The way she has managed the prisons staff training college is unprecedented, again showing that women of this country have untapped potential and that they only need opportunities to deliver,” President Kenyatta said.

On his part, Matiangi described Wanini’s leadeship as a rare blend of intelligence and charisma that was recognized in her ascendancy through the prisons ranks.

“This officer was right, dutiful and committed. We had even began looking at her as a possible head of one of our agencies because of the sheer hard work, the high level of honesty, and how she delivered her assignments.”

Wanini, who also doubled up as the Commandant for the Prisons Staff Training Camp (PSTC) Ruiru, died on May 31 after a short illness.

CS Matiangi revealed that President Kenyatta had directed that one of the prime buildings at the PSTC be named after Wanini in honour of her contribution.