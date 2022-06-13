Connect with us

Kenya railways train passing through scenic farms

Kenya

Kenyans urged to maintain safe distance from railway lines after Ruiru Accident

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Kenya Railway Corporation has urged Kenyans to maintain a safe distance from railway lines, so as to avoid railway-related accidents.

This comes days after a freight train carrying empty saddles while on its return from Ruiru hit  a lorry which got stuck while trying to cross the rail track at an illegal level crossing.

The incident left 5 people dead.

“We urge motorists and pedestrians to maintain safe distance from railway lines, exercise caution while approaching level crossings and desist from obstructing oncoming trains,” Kenya Railways stated.

According to police, the lorry transporting laborers is owned by a Chinese Manufacturing company and was attempting to cross the tracks but underestimated the speed and distance of the oncoming train.

The lorry was ferrying construction workers and its driver reportedly miscalculated the speed and distance of the train.

The Kenya Railways also explained that trains cannot stop instantly due to their enormous weight and inertia, hence have the right of way.

“For example, a freight train traveling at 80 km h pulling 100 loaded wagons, on applying brakes will come to a stop several metres ahead. This is why it is prohibited to sit or walk on the tracks,” Kenya Railways said.

Comments
