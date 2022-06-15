Connect with us

Health PS Mochache when she assured that there was no case of Monkeypox recorded in Kenya, May 25, 2022. /COURTESY

World

Kenyans urged to be fully vaccinated as Covid positivity rate surges to 12.5pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache is rooting for more people to get vaccinated even as Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate hit 12.5 percent.

According to Mochache, only386,983 people have got the booster shot with 18,498,777 vaccines having been administered across the country.

She spoke even as 467 COVD-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe stating that of these, 362 are Kenyans while 105 are foreigners.

“254 are males and 213 females. The youngest is 2 a 1-year-old while the oldest is 88 years old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 327,892 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,710,673,” he stated.

He further pointed out that Nairobi had the highest number of infections after recording 316 cases.

“Kiambu 53, Bungoma 22, Nakuru 16, Siaya 16, Mombasa 14, Kilifi 6, Nyeri 5, Kisumu 3, Nyamira 3, Kajiado 2, Kirinyaga 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Busia, Kitui, Laikipia, Trans Nzoia and Taita Taveta 1 case each,” he said.

