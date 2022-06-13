Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Professor George Wajackoyah seeks IEBC clearance to vie for the presidency in the August 9 election. He was accompanied by his running mate Justina Wambui Wamae.

August Elections

Kenyans to work 4 days a week in our govt, Roots Party running mate Wamae says

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – Roots Party Presidential running mate Justina Wamae says should George Wajackoyah succeed in the August Elections to become the head of state, they will have Kenyans working four days a week.

Through her twitter account, Wamae indicated that their manifesto that is set to be launched on July will be focusing on a “24 hour working economy.”

She further pointed out that they shall “have an 8-hour shift and people will be paid every two weeks.”

Wajackoyah on his part continued to take to social media to popularize the key agenda in his manifesto where he urged Kenyans to really scrutinise it.

In his comments specifically directed to Facebook users, Wajackoyah emphasised the need for “Kenyans to look keenly into our economic revolution manifesto and make independent and wise decisions on where we want our country to be in the next 5 years.”

He highlighted key issues that his government if successful will focus on that include industrial hemp (cannabis) production and snake farming.

“We are aiming to cruise in barely/unclaimed waters of industrial hemp, anti-venom, drought free crops among many other realistic developments,” he stated.

“A vote for RPK is a vote for a prosperous Kenya. I humbly request you to vote for me, George Luchiri Wajackoya, for the presidency on 8th August 2022. One Love,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Roots Party candidate has argued snake farming has the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help offset the national debt which stands at Sh8.4 trillion with the debt ceiling raised to Sh10 trillion.

“We will launch the manifesto and we will let Kenyans know our vision for the country,” Wajackoyah said during a television interview on Wednesday.

He is among four candidates cleared for the August 9 State House race by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Wajackoyah who is seen as a nonstarter in the State House race by prominent analysts has dismissed opinion polls projecting a two-horse race between Ruto and Raila terming pollsters as biased since it failed to capture responses in respect to all the four cleared candidates.

“I do not like that company and when I become president should I find out that it has violated the Constitution of Kenya by not doing what Kenyans want, I will send them packing,” he remarked.

 

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

My wife in the US, kids in UK will soon acquire Kenyan citizenship: Wajackoyah

Expected to launch his manifesto on July 2, Wajackoyah has proposed radical reforms including the legalization of marijuana to support its processing for medical...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

State House race: Roots Party to unveil 12-point manifesto on July 2

Wajackoyah's manifesto will feature radical proposals to transform the agricultural sector including the legalization of Marijuana to support its use for medical purposes.

4 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I’ll scale up snake farming to generate revenues to pay Sh8.4tn debt: Wajackoyah

Wajackoyah who has also proposed the legalization of Marijuana for medical use said snake farming had the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help...

4 days ago

August Elections

Kang’ata drops Mwangi as running mate, picks Stephen Mburu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Murang’a gubernatorial aspirant Irungu Kang’ata has dropped his proposed running mate Winfred Mwangi for 29-year-old Stephen Mburu Munania in...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila a man of courage, conviction for making me running mate – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Azimio Coalition Presidential running mate Martha Karua has defended the move by Raila Odinga to appoint her as his deputy...

May 27, 2022

August Elections

Waiguru picks education CEC Kinyua as her running mate

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, May 25 – Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru has appointed education county executive James Kinyua as her running mate. While unveiling him, Waiguru...

May 25, 2022

August Elections

Gachagua best choice for running mate because of his strong personality – Ruto

NYERI, Kenya, May 17 – Deputy President William Ruto says his running mate Rigathi Gachagua earned the position because he has a strong personality....

May 17, 2022

August Elections

Wanjigi chooses Lawyer Willis Otieno as his running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has unveiled lawyer Willis Otieno as his running mate in the August elections. Wanjigi who is...

May 17, 2022