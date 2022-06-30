Connect with us

Kenyan fugitive extradited to the UK over molestation. /COURTESY

Kenya

Kenyan fugitive wanted in the UK for molestation extradited

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – A Kenya fugitive wanted in the United Kingdom for child molestation has finally been extradited to answer to his crimes.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Anthony Kamau aka Anthony Kinuthe aka Anthony Kinuthia Kamau is wanted in the UK for sexual molestation of minors and has been on the run after jumping bail.

He had been wanted at the Chelmsford Crown Court of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to answer to charges of sexual harassment of minors.

“He is reported to have sexually assaulted underage girls within an 11-year period from 2005.He was also charged with four counts of engaging in a non-penetrative sexual activity with one girl and another count of inciting an underage girl to perform a sexual act,” the DCI stated.

The investigative agency stated that the suspect who has been on the run for two years fled to Kenya from the United Kingdom after he was granted bail.

However, detectives based at the Transnational and Organized Crimes Unit (TOCU) arrested him

Kinuthia was charged with four counts of engaging in a non-penetrative sexual activity with one girl and another count of inciting an underage girl to perform a sexual act in November 2019.

The suspect was granted bail, but he fled to Kenya where he has been engaging detectives in hide and seek games until his arrest on Friday.

