Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President William Ruto. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza unveils social media campaign ahead of Thursday manifesto launch

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has rolled out a social media campaign ahead of Thursday’s unveiling of their manifesto. 

Deputy President William Ruto Secretariat’s Head of Communications Hussein Mohamed shared snippets of videos which entail what will be highlighted in the manifesto. 

The revival of Kenya’s economy, lowering the cost of living, protecting micro, small and medium enterprises and making healthcare affordable to all Kenyans prominently features in the videos which are a build up to the launch. 

The Alliance Presidential flag bearer and Deputy President DP Ruto is expected to lead his team during the launch of the manifesto which has been billed to be people centered and implementable. 

The bottom up economic model which has predominantly featured in the alliance’s rallies and meetings is expected to be well captured in the manifesto.

In recent days, Ruto who has been on an overdrive gear popularizing his presidential bid has met with different groups and signed charters with them.

He has since signed charters with women, education stakeholders, youth and medical stakeholders.

Ruto will be the second presidential candidate to launch his manifesto after the Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The former Prime Minister launched his manifesto on June 6, 2022.

Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is expected to launch his 12-point manifesto on July 2, 2022.

Agano Party Presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga is yet to publicly announce when he will launch his manifesto.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake urges Raila to endorse Karua for Presidency after his two terms expire

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Maendeleo ya wanawake has urged Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga to endorse his running mate Martha Karua...

27 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila promises ‘bottom-up development’ through Ward Fund rollout

Odinga, a fierce critic of Deputy President William Ruto's bottom-up economic model upon which his presidential campaign is anchored, made reference to the approach...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Aukot files petition to stop ballot printing citing shambolic vetting of presidential candidates

In a petition filed on Monday, Party Leader Ekuru Aukot has faulted the Commission for conducting the exercise without verifying the presidential and independent...

17 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila heads to Mandera as Ruto holds economic forum ahead of Tononoka rally

Deputy President William Ruto will on the other end popularize his bid in Kwale and Mombasa counties.

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Media survey reveals disparities in election campaign coverage

Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, was reported to have topped overall on publicity claiming 58.7 per cent of media mentions against Ruto's...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio Council ratifies undisclosed zoning plan as sibling wars escalate

The decision was reached Friday when Azimio Party Leader Raila Odinga convened a meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi to discuss the...

4 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s Marsabit rally marred by chaos blamed on sibling rivalry

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23-Police were forced to lob teargas at an Azimio rally in Marsabit on Thursday to disperse supporters of rival candidates who...

5 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mwaure wants EACC, KRA, IG to probe source of Azimio, Kenya kwanza campaign funds

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23 – Agano Party presidential flag bearer David Waihiga Mwaure now wants the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption...

5 days ago