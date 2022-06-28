Kenya Kwanza unveils social media campaign ahead of Thursday manifesto launch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has rolled out a social media campaign ahead of Thursday’s unveiling of their manifesto.

Deputy President William Ruto Secretariat’s Head of Communications Hussein Mohamed shared snippets of videos which entail what will be highlighted in the manifesto.

The revival of Kenya’s economy, lowering the cost of living, protecting micro, small and medium enterprises and making healthcare affordable to all Kenyans prominently features in the videos which are a build up to the launch.

The Alliance Presidential flag bearer and Deputy President DP Ruto is expected to lead his team during the launch of the manifesto which has been billed to be people centered and implementable.

The bottom up economic model which has predominantly featured in the alliance’s rallies and meetings is expected to be well captured in the manifesto.

In recent days, Ruto who has been on an overdrive gear popularizing his presidential bid has met with different groups and signed charters with them.

He has since signed charters with women, education stakeholders, youth and medical stakeholders.

Ruto will be the second presidential candidate to launch his manifesto after the Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The former Prime Minister launched his manifesto on June 6, 2022.

Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is expected to launch his 12-point manifesto on July 2, 2022.

Agano Party Presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga is yet to publicly announce when he will launch his manifesto.