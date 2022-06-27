Connect with us

Deputy President William Ruto. /FILE

August Elections

Kenya Kwanza to remove KEMSA monopoly – Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Deputy President William Ruto is proposing to strip the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) of exclusive rights to sell drugs and medical kits to county and national health facilities, should he be elected President in the August 9 elections.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance forum with stakeholders in the medical sector. Ruto who is seeking the Presidency under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) affirmed that the structure of the supply of drugs needs to be redone in order to give counties a free hand to choose suppliers for drugs and medical kits.

The DP also pledged to revisit the controversial Sh4.7 billion tender to digitize Kenya’s healthcare system, which was thrown into limbo after concerns were raised over the Government’s procurement process.

The project entailed the establishment of a data centre at Kenyatta National Hospital linked to 97 other county and sub-county referral health facilities, the National Hospital and Insurance Fund and the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.

