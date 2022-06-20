Kenya Kwanza Stage managed Jacaranda rally chaos – Babu Owino

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has distanced himself from claims that he orchestrated the violence at Jacaranda Grounds during a Kenya Kwanza rally on Sunday.

Owino now claims that the chaos that left five injured was stage managed by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team.

Ahead of Kenya Kwanza rally, Jacaranda ground turned to an Amphitheatre of chaos between youth allied to Azimio-One Kenya coalition and the Deputy President William Ruto’s brigade.

Owino posted on his Twitter handle pictures he claimse are evidence that he didn’t participate in organising the said violence that left the Embakasi East UDA aspirant Francis Mureithi injured.

One photo showed some youth throwing stones at Ruto’s convoy while the second showing the same supporters guarding Ruto’s convoy.

“Look at these photos keenly. The guys in the same uniform stoned Ruto’s car and at the same time provided security at the same rally. Wacha kutubeba mafala(stop carrying us for fools) after stage managing your own attack,” Owino said.

His statement comes hours after the Deputy President William Ruto accused his closest political rival Raila Odinga of using violence to ascend to power.

On his twitter handle, DP Ruto termed Odinga as “a clueless and a plan less person who also lacks solutions for the country’s challenges.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He called on Odinga to tell Kenyans when he plans to stop using violence for his political mileage.

“Mr. Kitendawili, so much for being clueless, rudderless, and planless about the challenges of our nation and the solutions thereof. The big question Kenyans are asking you, which you have refused to answer, is when are you going to stop using violence as your tool for seeking power?” Ruto posed.