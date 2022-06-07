Kenya Kwanza most popular in Mt Kenya region – Gachagua

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Jun 7 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in the August Presidential election Rigathi Gachagwa has maintained that the Kenya Kwanza coalition was the most dominant in the Mount Kenya region.

While calling on their supporters to vote for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants, Gachagwa lashed out at the Azimio-One Kenya coalition Presidential Aspirant Raila Odinga for ‘hiding’ behind President Kenyatta and Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua as he seeks to woo Kenyans in the region.

Speaking during a series of campaign rallies in Nyandarua County, Gachagua who is also the Mathira MP dismissed the capability of Karua in swinging the Mount Kenya vote in favour of Odinga.

“We are happy that President Kenyatta who Raila thought would get him the Mt Kenya votes has kept away from the campaign trail and now he (Odinga) has opted to cling on Karua.

“Let Odinga know that even if he clings to Karua and send her to Mt Kenya to campaign for him she will not get him any votes from this region therefore he should be prepared to go to his Bondo home and rest,” said Gachagua adding that the Mt Kenya region has already decided who to support.

The UDA team comprising of MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Michael Muchira (Ol Joro Orok), Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West) and other UDA aspirants from the county, made stopovers at Flyover, Engineer, Ndunyu Njeru, Kariamu, Kasuku, Ol Joro Orok and Mairo Inya towns.

Gachagua said that the current regime had failed to assist dairy and potato farmers from the region who contribute immensely to the growth of the economy.

He said after forming the next government, Kenya Kwanza Alliance will solve the problems facing farmers from the county and the entire Mount Kenya region and transform their lives.

“Our competitors should not be given power because their first priority is to change the constitution. Our is to transform the lives of majority desperate Kenyans,” he said.

Nyoro said that Dr William Ruto was a competent leader who had the solution to challenges facing residents from the region.

“The current government has always failed to pay our senior citizens their monthly stipends promptly and on time, if we form the next government, we will be making sure that they are paid before civil servants, MPs and other government employees are paid their salaries,” said Nyoro.

This is as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) luminaries led by Gachagua continued to persuade residents from the region to only vote for UDA candidates in the August 9 polls.

Gachagua told residents during the rallies that being their representative in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition government they should elect only UDA aspirants.

“I am requesting you to stand with our UDA aspirants and elect them on August 9 starting from governor to MCA. This is because I need loyal soldiers with whom I will fight for your interests after we form the next government,” said Gachagua.