Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Speaking on Friday during the signing of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Women’s Charter at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Deputy President William Ruto said teenage mothers will also be automatic beneficiaries of Government bursary/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza govt will provide free sanitary towels for all girls: Ruto

Dr Ruto who is also the Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate pledged to double the amount of money allocated to school feeding plan “to double the number of beneficiaries to four million”.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 — The radical move that seeks to boost enrollment in schools will also see the Alliance implement a comprehensive return-to-school policy for teenage mothers.

Speaking on Friday during the signing of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Women’s Charter at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Deputy President William Ruto said teenage mothers will also be automatic beneficiaries of Government bursary.

Dr Ruto who is also the Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate pledged to double the amount of money allocated to school feeding plan “to double the number of beneficiaries to four million”.

In his commitment to ensuring that women are empowered economically, Dr Ruto said that Sh25 billion Hustler Fund will be ring-fenced towards women-owned enterprises.

He observed that the Kenya Kwanza Government will actualise Access to Government Procument Opportunities by ensuring that women-owned enterprises automatically qualify for LPO financing through the Hustler Fund.

He further undertook to realise the two-third gender principle within the first one year of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government by allocating 50 per cent of Cabinet slots to women.

“We will work with all agencies to ensure that all public appointments stick to the two-thirds gender rule.”

The Deputy President promised the more than 5,000 women from across the country who were gathered at Nyayo Stadium to initiate the Hustler Health Care Programme by December.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this new plan, every woman will be insured with the National Health Insurance Fund at affordable premiums based on their ability to pay and free of cost for all underprivileged women.

New mothers, Dr Ruto added, will also be provided with diapers for their children for three months free of charge.

To protect women against sexual violence and gender-based violence, Kenya Kwanza leadership dedicated to establish a Women Rights Agency under the Office of the President.

UDA Gubernatorial Candidate for Embu Cecily Mbarire noted that one woman cannot be the agenda for millions of women in the country.

“This is a charter that takes women to their rightful place in our society. Now, we have the right presidential candidate [Dr Ruto] to further our agenda,” she said.

Her Kwale counterpart Fatuma Achani said they will do all that they can to ensure that Kenya Kwanza forms the next Government because “this is the time for women in Kenya”.

“Under Kenya Kwanza, we [women] will rise, empowered and appreciated,” insisted Aisha Jumwa, the UDA Gubernatorial Candidate for Kilifi.

With women at the centre of the decision-making table, ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya stood to be more transformed.

“We will honour this charter, and ensure its full implementation,” he pledged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto signs Women Charter detailing policy interventions, gender inclusion key pillar

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, DP Ruto committed to address the issue of the Sexual and Gender...

15 mins ago

August Elections

The most formidable women leaders are in Kenya Kwanza – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Deputy President William Ruto now says the Kenya Kwanza government will have the most women leaders if successful in...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Presidential candidates urged to attend organised debate

NAIROBI, KENYA, Jun 9 – The Media Owners Association (MOA) has urged all presidential candidates to participate in the organized debate ahead of the...

1 day ago

Kenya

IEBC to conduct simulation exercise on election results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Thursday set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ICT PS claims slot on Azimio-leaning govt axis with an online attack on Ruto

Ochieng who serves under ICT and Youth Affairs' Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, a sworn adversary of Ruto alongside Cabinet colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior) and...

1 day ago

World

Intersex person to vie for Mukuru Kwa Njenga MCA seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Ju 8 – Kwamboka Kibagendi is the first intersex person to vie for a political seat in Kenya after he was nominated...

2 days ago

August Elections

I will make you investors in my govt, Ruto promises Mitumba traders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised to make the mitumba traders investors in the clothing industry under his government....

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA writes to NIS over the use of intelligence reports for propaganda

The Ruto-led party sought to understand whether Kibicho’s remarks were based on NIS data arguing that such reckless use of intelligence reports may jeopardize...

2 days ago