Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DP Ruto greeting 98.4 Capital FM's Chairperson Mary-Anne Musangi, June 20, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza committed to harnessing potential in Manufacturing sector

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Deputy President William Ruto says the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is committed to harnessing the potential of the manufacturing sector.

Speaking when he hosted the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) for a consultative meeting, Karen Nairobi County, Ruto stated that the alliance will build the sector’s capacity for innovation.

During the meeting, he guaranteed access to affordable credit and invest in whatever it takes to create growth and momentum in the crucial sector.

“The manufacturing sector is one of our strongest paths to sustained economic growth because of its ability to create millions of jobs for young people,” he said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta Unveils Final Report Of The Nationwide Airborne Geophysical Survey

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday unveiled the final report of the nationwide airborne geophysical survey and inaugurated seven other...

56 mins ago

August Elections

Kenya Kwanza to invest in Agriculture to stem spiraling cost of living – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Deputy President William Ruto says his government will invest in agricultural productivity to counter the spiraling cost of living. Speaking...

1 hour ago

EAC

East Africa leaders agree regional force for DRC, urge ceasefire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – East African leaders agreed Monday to send in a regional force to try to end fighting in the east...

1 hour ago

County News

Murang’a assembly enacts bill to strengthen fight against alcoholism

The County Assembly Speaker Nduati Kariuki has called for thorough enforcement of the law in order to rid out selling and consumption of illicit...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kiraitu opposes newly published miraa regulations

MERU, Kenya, Jun 21 – Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi has come out to condemn the publishing of the new regulations governing miraa farming, citing a...

2 hours ago

County News

Nairobi residents to benefit from ‘Sakaja Care’ program

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has promised the residents of the capital city a “Sakaja Care” health care program...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Is Wajackoyah the ‘third force’ in Aug Presidential Election?

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajacoyah is slowing shaping to be a third force in the August 9th general...

4 hours ago

Kenya

High Court bars vaccination of children without parents’ consent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – The High Court has barred the government from vaccinating school children without the consent of their parents. Justice Anthony...

5 hours ago