Kenya Kwanza committed to harnessing potential in Manufacturing sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Deputy President William Ruto says the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is committed to harnessing the potential of the manufacturing sector.

Speaking when he hosted the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) for a consultative meeting, Karen Nairobi County, Ruto stated that the alliance will build the sector’s capacity for innovation.

During the meeting, he guaranteed access to affordable credit and invest in whatever it takes to create growth and momentum in the crucial sector.

“The manufacturing sector is one of our strongest paths to sustained economic growth because of its ability to create millions of jobs for young people,” he said.