Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
June 4, 2022 | UDA presidential candidate William Ruto emerges from a session with IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati accompanied by his Kenya Kwanza team/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza bullish on winning State House in August

DP Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua said that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will prioritize the welfare of Kenyans including improving the economy and the country’s living standards.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — The Kenya Kwanza Coalition has today exuded confidence in clinching victory during the August 9 polls after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Deputy President William Ruto to contest for the presidency.

Speaking in Nairobi during the Kamukunji rally, DP Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua said that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will prioritize the welfare of Kenyans including improving the economy and the country’s living standards.

He added that they had carried out a series of public participation across the country in a bid to listen to Kenyans and involve them in the issues affecting them.

“We have traversed the country to listen to the views of Kenyans to try and get into an agreement with Kenyans so that the Kenya Kwanza administration being led by William Ruto implements their wishes,” he stated

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi on his part called on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers during the August 9 polls and vote in Ruto into the country’s top seat.

He urged them to elect Kenya Kwanza for the sake of the country’s future saying the Azimio Coalition does not care about them.

“We want to form the next government because these people(opponents) have destroyed our economy,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi’s sentiments were also echoed by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua also exuded confidence that Dr Ruto will be Kenya’s next President who will bring to Kenyans “new hope and prosperity”.

“We have a solid team that will take Kenya forward. Ensure you vote for Kenya Kwanza,” insisted Mr Wetang’ula.

Kanda MP Alice Wahome assured the youth, women and people living with disabilities that it is in Kenya Kwanza that their future lies.

Governor Amason Kingi of Kilifi asked Kenyans to vote for Kenya Kwanza because of its agenda to empower the ordinary people.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Meru residents urged to plant trees, restore forests

Amb. Peter Kaberia, who led the tree planting exercise in Mt Kenya forest said, the government had partnered with local communities to plant trees in...

52 mins ago

County News

Baringo residents urged to support tourism as county seeks UNESCO endorsement

Governor Stanley Kiptis who spoke at Kabarnet National Museums grounds in Baringo Central thanked residents who have already, willingly surrendered their land for expansion...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

PICTURES: Ruto’s IEBC clearance

Ruto was cleared to run for the presidency on Saturday after meeting legal requirements/DPPS

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

The mama mboga, boda boda rider who endorsed Ruto’s State House bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto picked a mama mboga and a boda boda rider as proposer and a seconder when...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC declines EACC’s move to lock out aspirants in its blacklist from polls

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said Saturday that the electoral agency upholds the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in their clearance of candidates.

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko, Thang’wa among impeached leaders disqualified from polls

Chebukati affirmed that the disqualification is applicable to persons dismissed for offending provisions of Article 76, 77 or 78 (2) of the Constitution.

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Media professionals urged to uphold credibility and accuracy during polls

Speaking during the Training of Public Information Officers in Kisumu, the Director of Government Advertising Agency (GAA), Gwaro Ogaro, advised the information officers to...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto appoints Senator Kindiki as his Chief Agent, Veronica Maina to deputize him

Ruto said Kindiki will be assisted by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina.

6 hours ago