Kenya Kwanza bullish on winning State House in August

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — The Kenya Kwanza Coalition has today exuded confidence in clinching victory during the August 9 polls after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Deputy President William Ruto to contest for the presidency.

Speaking in Nairobi during the Kamukunji rally, DP Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua said that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will prioritize the welfare of Kenyans including improving the economy and the country’s living standards.

He added that they had carried out a series of public participation across the country in a bid to listen to Kenyans and involve them in the issues affecting them.

“We have traversed the country to listen to the views of Kenyans to try and get into an agreement with Kenyans so that the Kenya Kwanza administration being led by William Ruto implements their wishes,” he stated

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi on his part called on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers during the August 9 polls and vote in Ruto into the country’s top seat.

He urged them to elect Kenya Kwanza for the sake of the country’s future saying the Azimio Coalition does not care about them.

“We want to form the next government because these people(opponents) have destroyed our economy,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi’s sentiments were also echoed by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua also exuded confidence that Dr Ruto will be Kenya’s next President who will bring to Kenyans “new hope and prosperity”.

“We have a solid team that will take Kenya forward. Ensure you vote for Kenya Kwanza,” insisted Mr Wetang’ula.

Kanda MP Alice Wahome assured the youth, women and people living with disabilities that it is in Kenya Kwanza that their future lies.

Governor Amason Kingi of Kilifi asked Kenyans to vote for Kenya Kwanza because of its agenda to empower the ordinary people.