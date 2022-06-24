Kenya formalizes diplomatic relations with more Caribbean States

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIGALI, Rwanda, Jun 23 — Kenya is set to host more resident diplomatic missions for Caribbean States following the formalization of diplomatic relations between Kenya and two additional CARICOM members; Belize, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Amb. Raychelle Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, who is leading the Kenyan delegation to the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) taking place in Kigali, Rwanda, held consultations with Foreign Ministers of the two CARICOM states.

During discussions on the sidelines of the CFAMM, Amb, Omamo noted that under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership, Kenya has continued to value its relations with CARICOM and reaffirmed the commitment of Kenya to spur these relations through opening channels for people to people interactions, trade and exchange of educational programmes, among other areas.

The Cabinet Secretary signed Joint Communique on establishing diplomatic relations with Belize Foreign Minister Hon. Eamon Courtenay yesterday Wednesday, June 22, 2022 and early today with Hon. Chet Greene, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade of Antigua and Barbuda.

Speaking during the bilateral meeting with the Kenyan Minister, the Belize Foreign Minister informed of the decision of the Belize government to open a resident High Commission in Nairobi to pursue strong ties with Kenya and strengthen participation in the global environmental issues by accreditation to the UNEP and UN-Habitat.

He expressed gratitude to Kenya for supporting the establishment of CARICOM offices in Nairobi which was recently launched formally by Cabinet Secretary Omamo and the Barbadian Foreign Minister.

Greene noted that Antigua and Barbuda is keen to strengthen partnership with Kenya in Blue Economy noting the University of West Indies in offers opportunities to exchange of programmes in the related fields which Kenya and Africa can take advantage.

He thanked Kenya for the establishing diplomatic relations and assured that his country would take advantage of the opportunity in the CARICOM Office in Nairobi to open its resident High Commission.

Kenya and Antigua & Barbuda are co-champions of the Commonwealth Blue Charter Action Group on Sustainable Blue Economy.

The two Joint Communiques commit the signatories to promote and strengthen bilateral ties of friendship and co-operation for the mutual benefits of the peoples of respective countries and further common interests at the global level.

The establishment of the resident representation of the two CARICOM states will strengthen the credentials of Kenya’s capital as a global diplomatic hub and will be the host of the highest number of resident CARICOM diplomatic missions in Africa.

Cabinet Secretary Amb. Omamo is accompanied by Amb. Moi Lemoshira, Secretary, Foreign Service Administration, Amb, Angeline Musili, Director for Europe and Commonwealth and Amb. Manoah Esipisu, Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK and Permanent Delegate to the Commonwealth, among others.