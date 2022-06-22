Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Pedestrians waiting to cross the deadly Thika Super highway at the High point area in Juja town/KNA

NATIONAL NEWS

KenHA begins re-erecting speed bumps at Gachororo and Highpoint in Juja

KenHA removed bumps and sealed off the area with grills and barbed wire. Some of the residents have been reportedly jumping over the barriers to cross the road.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 — The Infrastructure Ministry has commenced the re-erection of speed bumps the Kenya Highways Authority (KenHA) removed at Gachororo and Highpoint areas in Juja town following increased hit and run cases of pedestrians as they attempt crossing the highway.

The move follows the many peaceful demonstrations held in the area with residents protesting over several cases in which pedestrians have lost their lives after being hit by vehicles while crossing the highway.

KenHA removed bumps and sealed off the area with grills and barbed wire. Some of the residents have been reportedly jumping over the barriers to cross the road.

Addressing residents after commissioning the re-erection of the speed bumps, Infrastructure Secretary Francis Gitau said works to re-erect the bumps will commence immediately and will be completed by Friday.

He said though it would cause traffic on the highway, speed bumps would save lives. “Consultants felt speed bumps on a busy highway are unnecessary and would cause traffic, but the lives of the people matter,” said Gitau.

He was accompanied by Kiambu Governor Dr. James Nyoro who said plans to erect a foot bridge on the area regarded as a black spot are at an advanced stage.

Nyoro said the speed bumps will be temporary as the government consolidates funds to erect the foot bridge. He said three people had lost their lives as they attempted to cross the highway in the past one week.

During the removal of the speed bumps, KeNHA advised pedestrians to use the footbridge that is more than two kilometers away at Sewage stage.   Residents felt the bridge was far and inconvenienced them, with some making their way through the grills and crossing the deadly road.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Recently, a secondary school student was knocked down and killed by a speeding car as she crossed the road, causing fury among locals. The protesters said the removal of the bumps led to the closure of small businesses in the area as many customers no longer pass there.

Young children have also been inconvenienced as they are forced to walk far to reach school.

“We have suffered huge losses as our customers don’t come here anymore. We want local leaders including our Governor and aspirants to address our plight,” said Veronica Wangui, who runs a food kiosk, during the protest.

Commuters lamented that they were badly inconvenienced and had to meet an extra cost by paying Boda Bodas to get to their destinations.

The area has a large population of students from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology who have to cross the highway to access their hostels.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Murathe endorses Wajackoyah’s Marijuana agenda,urges Raila to consider it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe has thrown his support behind the Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah weed...

36 mins ago

August Elections

CUE withdraws letter revoking recognition of Sakaja’s degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22-The Commission for University Education (CUE) has withdrawn its letter revoking the recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree. The Commission...

49 mins ago

August Elections

Wiper to challenge IEBC decision revoking Sonko candidature for Mombasa Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – The Wiper Party is mulling going to court to challenge the ruling by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Police recover 22 firearms in Kilimani apartment

Nairobi, Kenya, June 22 – Police officers who were on a mission to enforce an auction have recovered assorted weapons and ammunition at a...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Japan explore partnership to remodel waste management systems

On Tuesday, Japan and Kenya convened a Waste Management Symposium where experts laid out different strategies that would help Kenya transition from a nuclear...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Signs 10 Parliamentary Bills Into Law

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law ten (10) parliamentary bills among them the 2022 Appropriation Bill, Supplementary Appropriation...

4 hours ago

Africa

Did you know that rats have a better sense of smell than dogs in landmine detection?

Due to war, some countries in #Africa have a serious landmine issue. This in turn affects the lives and economic productivity of local people....

15 hours ago

Kenya

Accounts of Treasury Employee earning Sh50,000 but containing Sh18mn frozen

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – The accounts of a Treasury employee who was earning Sh50,000 but containing Sh18 million have been frozen over allegations...

19 hours ago