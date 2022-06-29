Connect with us

Mwanzo replaced Beatrice Kiraguri following rise in criminal activities. / COURTESY.

Kenya

Kasarani OCPD Mwanzo appointed Nakuru County Commander over increased criminal activities

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has transferred Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo to Nakuru as the County Police Commander.

Mwanzo replaces Beatrice Kiraguri following a rise in criminal activities as gangs terrorised and kill residents.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary declared war on the gangs and directed a 24-hour surveillance in the affected estates which is expected to commence on Wednesday.

Matiangi who was accompanied by General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant, David Kanja, Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti stated that the operation will continue until the area is free of criminal gangs.

“We cannot allow gangs to rule the city as they find women in their houses to kill them, their leaders have been profiled and they will be pursued to the last,” he said.

Speaking at All Nations Church in Workers Estate, Matiangi further warned leaders who have been protecting, financing or bailing out the gang members.

“If any leader is found to be hiding the gangsters, he will be treated as one of them,” he said.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui promised to cooperate with the National Government in eliminating the gangs.

“Residents are traumatized and men cannot even go to work for fear that their wives and daughters will be attacked if left behind in the houses,” he said.

Kinyanjui pledged to release some of the county government vehicles to the police department to enhance patrols.

He also promised to install security lights in the peri-urban estates of Mawanga and Workers.

