Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua during campaigns in June 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Karua takes Azimio campaigns to Eldoret

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 –  Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Deputy Presidential Candidate Martha Karua on Sunday held several rallies in Eldoret town which is perceived to be a stronghold of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking during various rallies she urged residents to vote for Raila Odinga come August 9 general elections.

“We are seeking the third and final liberation, which is going to bring the economic revolution that would benefit youths who were the majority in the country,” Karua said during the tour of Ruto’s stronghold.

Karua surprised many in Eldoret when she abandoned her vehicles and walked through the streets to interact with the people.

She later addressed a rally at the Huruma Grounds in the town.

Karua had earlier attended a church service at PCEA church in the town before holding closed-door meetings to plan her campaigns.

The Narc-Kenya Party Leader was accompanied by Azimio leaders including Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos and former UNCTAD Director-General Mukhisa Kituyi among others.

