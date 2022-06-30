Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Martha Karua dancing. /SCREEN GRAB

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Karua featured in new song dubbed ‘Heko Mama’

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua has been featured in a song dubbed ‘Heko Mama’ that celebrates the strides Kenya has made.

The song ‘Heko Mama’ attributes the selection of Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate to a symbol that the country’s democracy is maturing.

The song which is a campaign tool for Karua describes Kenya as a woman.

In the video, Odinga is captured during the moment when he officially announced Karua as his running mate during a function held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) grounds.

The musical tune that brings together artistes such as Fena Gitu, Grace Mwai, Sally Wisdom and Jecinta compared the country to a woman whose time had come.

Comedian Joe Nyokabi who thrilled the social media  for mimicking Karua in his comedies in ‘harooo!Assimio!’ viral video was also featured.

“Mama,Mama Kenya,Mama. Usinitenge,unijenge mama.Niskie Mama,Mama Kenya Mama.Umetoka mbali weee.Usichoke Mama,”sings the chorus.

Translation:”Mother Kenya. Don’t abandon me, build me Mother. Listen to me mother ,Mother Kenya. You have come from far. Don’t get tired

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KHRC appoints Davinder Lamba interim board chair replacing Makau Mutua

Nairobi, Kenya, June 30- The Kenya Human Rights Commission has appointed Davinder Lamba as interim chair of the Commission’s board replacing Makau Mutua who...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja promises pro-business City Hall, license automation during talks with European Business Council

Sakaja who spoke on Thursday during a breakfast meeting with the Kenya's chapter of the European Business Council (EBC) said his administration will seek...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan fugitive wanted in the UK for molestation extradited

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – A Kenya fugitive wanted in the United Kingdom for child molestation has finally been extradited to answer to his...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Police probing incident of underage child caught on camera smoking marijuana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The National Police Service (NPS) says it is investigating an incident where an underage child was caught n camera...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Karua roots for ODM Homa Bay gubernatorial candidate Gladys Wanga

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio- One Kenya coalition Presidential running mate Martha Karua has drummed up support for Homa-Bay County ODM party...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila dismisses claims he orchestrated ports auction to UAE company

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga has distanced himself from the claims that he...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Court issues temporary orders for inclusion of running mate photos on ballots

Under the current format, the ballot papers contain the sponsor party's symbol, the name and image of the candidate (presidential/gubernatorial), and the name of...

5 hours ago

August Elections

I have no problem with IEBC staff as long as they are competitively recruited – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that he trusts anyone working at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

21 hours ago