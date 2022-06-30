Karua featured in new song dubbed ‘Heko Mama’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua has been featured in a song dubbed ‘Heko Mama’ that celebrates the strides Kenya has made.

The song ‘Heko Mama’ attributes the selection of Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate to a symbol that the country’s democracy is maturing.

The song which is a campaign tool for Karua describes Kenya as a woman.

In the video, Odinga is captured during the moment when he officially announced Karua as his running mate during a function held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) grounds.

The musical tune that brings together artistes such as Fena Gitu, Grace Mwai, Sally Wisdom and Jecinta compared the country to a woman whose time had come.

Comedian Joe Nyokabi who thrilled the social media for mimicking Karua in his comedies in ‘harooo!Assimio!’ viral video was also featured.

“Mama,Mama Kenya,Mama. Usinitenge,unijenge mama.Niskie Mama,Mama Kenya Mama.Umetoka mbali weee.Usichoke Mama,”sings the chorus.

Translation:”Mother Kenya. Don’t abandon me, build me Mother. Listen to me mother ,Mother Kenya. You have come from far. Don’t get tired