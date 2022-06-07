Kang’ata finally cleared for the Murang’a Governor’s race

MURANG’A, Kenya, Jun 7 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party candidate for Murang’a gubernatorial seat Irungu Kang’ata has finally been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

His clearance came a day after he was turned back to sort out claims that were raised concerning resignation of his running mate Winnie Mwangi.

Addressing the media after he was cleared, the candidate who is currently Murang’a Senator dismissed those who raised the allegations saying there was nothing to stop his running mate being in the ballot.

He praised Mwangi saying she has expertise needed to develop the county of Murang’a and exuded that they would win in the forthcoming elections.

“The baseless claims were just raised to try to taint our names and I want to assure my detractors that we are prepared to take the seat come August 9. With my running mate, we have an elaborate agenda on how to develop Murang’a and improve the livelihoods of our people,” added Kang’ata.

On Monday, the county IEBC coordinator Saumu Chirchir produced a letter to Kang’ata which claimed that his running mate did not resign at the required time by the law.

The candidate was given up to Tuesday evening to present his papers after sorting out the raised issues.

“It was clear that my running mate abided by the law. She has worked in a renowned university and her experience is much needed in this county,” he further said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kang’ata becomes the seventh candidate to be cleared to run for Murang’a gubernatorial seat.

Others include Jamleck Kamau (Jubilee), Wairagu wa Maai (DP), Irungu Nyakera (Farmers Party), Joseph Mbai (Usawa Kwa Wote), Moses Mwangi (Safina) and Henry Maina (independent).

Kang’ata challenged his opponent to sell their ideas and manifesto instead of basing their campaigns on maligning other candidates.

On her part, Mwangi said she has morals and she abided by the law saying her quest to become the next Murang’a deputy governor is unstoppable.

She praised her party, UDA, observing that the party is popular and thus they will win in the forthcoming elections.