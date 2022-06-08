Kang’ata drops Mwangi as running mate, picks Stephen Mburu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Murang’a gubernatorial aspirant Irungu Kang’ata has dropped his proposed running mate Winfred Mwangi for 29-year-old Stephen Mburu Munania in the last-minute move to meet the clearance deadline.

This comes after Mwangi, don of University of Nairobi failed to resign by February 9 deadline which led to Kang’ata denied clearance by the Independent electoral and Boundaries Commission on Sunday.

Kang’ata and Mwangi on Tuesday announced that the resignation issue had been solved and that he had finally been cleared to run under the UDA Party.

“Considering this might have been a trap for prolonged litigation that detracts us from campaigning, we mutually agreed to replace DG,” UDA Murang’a Deputy Governor designate now is Stephen Mburu Munania,” Kang’ata said.

Munania is a degree holder in International Diplomacy and has previously worked as an Assistant County Commissioner Cadet in Kenol.

“UDA picked him to represent the marginalized youth and brings public administration experience into county management,” Kang’ata explained.

He added that “Mwangi will remain part and parcel of UDA Murang’a Chapter.”

“She will continue to offer her services as an expert in land matters. She will head our UDA campaigns.”