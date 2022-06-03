Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kalonzo Musyoka

August Elections

Kalonzo withdraws Presidential candidature after rejoining Azimio

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has written to the independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to withdraw his candidature as a Presidential aspirant in the August elections after rejoining Azimio.

In a letter addressed to the electoral commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati, Wiper Chairperson Agatha Solitei stated that Musyoka will not be presenting his nomination papers.

“We write to inform you that STEPHEN KALONZO MUSYOKA of ID number 8932417 has withdrawn his candidature as the Wiper Democratic Movement Presidential nominee. By the strength of this letter, we notify your office that he will not be presenting his presidential nomination papers at 2pm on the 4th June 2022 as earlier scheduled,” Solitei indicated in a statement.

Musyoka dropped his presidential bid on Thursday and came back to the Azimio Coalition after accepting the Chief Cabinet Secretary position offered by Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a press briefing, Kalonzo stated that he arrived at the decision following extensive consultations with his party officials

He announced that he has deferred his bid and will fully support Odinga’s campaigns.

“After wide consultations, I with great humility accept my nomination as chief minister in Azimio one kenya coalition,” he stated.

He also announced that he was heading to Mukuru Kwa Njenga where he will address a joint rally with Raila, Karua among other top coalition leaders and members.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Wiper leader also congratulated Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua for having been selected as a running mate for the Azimio coalition, also committing his full support to their candidature as well as the coalition.

‘I commit myself to the Azimio one Kenya campaign because our objective is winning,” he stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Teargas cannister explodes in a class injuring students

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 3 – Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident, in which, a Form Four student at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School...

18 mins ago

County News

Angry mob kills 18-year-old who murdered a 6-year-old girl he raped

Police on Thursday the victim, a Grade I pupil at Chebuyusi Muslim Primary School went missing on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Security agencies to focus on urban slums in plan to tame poll chaos

Matiangi revealed that a security monitoring and rapid response strategy specifically designed for informal settlements in Nairobi and other major towns was already in...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Slums on the Radar as Govt Fine Tunes Election Security Plan

Nairobi, Kenya, June 3 – The government is paying special attention to slums and other areas vulnerable to political violence ahead of the August...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Formation of NDICC helped cut down bureaucracy – Matiangi

Nairobi, Kenya, June 3 – Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi now says the formation of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICC)...

4 hours ago

Top stories

IPOA to Probe killing of 4 people in Masimba

Nairobi, Kenya, June 3 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened investigations into the deaths of four people on Thursday in Masimba...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Matiangi to chair Security meeting on election preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi will on Friday chair a security meeting of Senior Police and National Government Administration...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kisumu poll manager gives candidates a week to file campaign schedules

The schedules will accompany the clearance forms by the candidates to the IEBC headquarters by the end of the week.

5 hours ago