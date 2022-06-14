Connect with us

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

Kenya

Kalonzo urges IEBC to deal with Sonko complaint with sobriety

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for sobriety in the handling of a petition filed by Mike Sonko seeking for clearance in order to vie for Mombasa Gubernatorial seat.

While speaking to journalists at the Milimani Law Courts, Musyoka said that Sonko has an active pending appeal before the supreme court and action cannot be taken to deter him from being cleared.

Kalonzo and Sonko appeared before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute resolution committee for the hearing of the petition filed by Sonko and the Wiper Party.

The chair of the committee Wambua Kalonzo directed IEBC to file a reply to the three-pending petition by close of business Tuesday and the matter be heard Wednesday at 11:000am.

