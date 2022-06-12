Connect with us

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga (left) and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka campaigns in Masinga on June 12, 2022.

Kalonzo takes on Mutua over smear campaign, says Kenya Kwanza pact selfish move

MACHAKOS, Kenya Jun 12  – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua of being among leaders who were pushing to have him locked out of Raila Odinga’s Azimio coalition party.

Speaking during a rally in Masinga on Sunday, Kalonzo said he decided to handle the negotiations personally after he realized those he had entrusted were not fronting his interests.

“We have others here who claim to know it all ( wajuaji)… They are spreading information that I was bribed by several ministries etc… Where were they?” he posed, “We have spoken and this round I said I must negotiate for myself. There are others who were sent to ensure I am given a National Assembly Speaker’s post. Am I a caliber of being a speaker? If they don’t stop I will name them because we do not want Mutua to retire then we get other Mutuas here,” he told a crowd that was cheering him on.

Kalonzo added; “That is why I decided that I will negotiate for myself but if these people don’t stop trying to cut deals by using my name I am soon going to mention them in public.”

“I’ll mention Alfred Mutua for the first time. He said if Kalonzo goes to Raila he will go alone. Now, is it Mutua who is a lone ranger or is it Kalonzo?. I use to think he was with Kivutha Kibwana and Charity Ngilu but now you see my sister Charity and Kibwana we are together to ensure Raila becomes the fifth President of Kenya,” he stated.

Kalonzo said he does not regret endorsing Raila’s presidential candidature for the third time.

Narc party leader and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu welcomed Kalonzo back to the Raila-led coalition party noting that it denotes that the region is firmly behind Azimio.

Ngilu narrated on her attempts to lure Kalonzo back to Azimio: “Kalonzo saa ingine aliniambia, ‘wewe Ngilu shut up. Shut up.’ Sasa Mheshimiwa Kalonzo Musyoka, shut up niongee.”

Speaking during a Rally in Matuu, Azimio Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga has further pledged that his administration will ensure there is equality in distributing resources for development projects.

“When I say that my government will construct a factory in every county, improve the national roads network among other things. I am not saying it will because of favouritism but it will be done because it is your right as a tax-paying Kenyan,” Raila stated.

He also promised to lower the price of flour, petroleum and cooking oil if elected President.

“We have resolved to make the cost of living bearable to Kenyans. People have suffered enough….Cases of children going with food wil ve unheard of again. Uneder the social protection programme, these families will get vouchers from the government,” said the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate.

