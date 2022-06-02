Kalonzo makes U-turn to rejoin Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has now decided to rejoin the Azimio Coalition one month after he hurriedly ditched it and decided to go it alone all the way to the ballot.

It’s nothing unprecedented for Musyoka as he is a politician known for shifting camp which has led to him being termed a ‘watermelon’.

In the recent times clearest signals were present that Musyoka was warming up to the Azimio coalition as the leaders were held in talks aimed at unlocking the stalemate.

During a burial in Mwala, Machakos county, the Wiper Leader gave the clearest signal that he was on his way back to Azimio coalition.

“The decision I take is for your best interest.I will give a political statement within two days’ time. That’s why I am requesting the Kamba community to support my political move,” Musyoka said.

Musyoka had initially received intense pressure from delegates within his Wiper Party to join hands with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga despite the fall out between the two leaders over the running mate slot.

Odinga appointed Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua at the expense of Musyoka who felt he deserved the position having been a running mate for him in the 2007 and 2013 polls.

The party’s Organizing Secretary Robert Mbui pointed out that there exists no option on the table for Musyoka to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“Moving forward where Kalonzo Musyoka stand is where the next government will be. I want to assure you that we can’t work with Kenya Kwanza or Kenya Kwisha,” Mbui told a news conference after a consultative meeting in Machakos Monday.

Kalonzo has been under intense pressure to declare his stand after threatening to quit Azimio after its presidential candidate Raila Odinga opted for Narc’s Martha Karua as his running mate in the August election.

He even threatened to go it alone sparking a national debate on his principles after earlier pledging to back Odinga for the top job.

On Friday, inter-faith church leaders and the Ukambani professionals association issued statements urging him to reconsider his decision and join Azimio.

“We are calling on our candidate Kalonzo Musyoka, Azimio coalition, and Raila Odinga to engage in dialogue. Let them engage in a discussion at the top and come before us with news saying there have reached an agreement,” Mbui said.

Further, Wiper Party is imploring leader Kalonzo Musyoka to exhaust all mechanism for dialogue before bolting out of the Azimio Coalition and charting his own path in the August 9 elections.

The Party’s Organizing Secretary stated that the main ambition of the Ukambani people is to be part of the new government after the August election.

In the event the talks fail, Mbui said they will have no option but to support Musyoka all the way to the ballot.

“There is a dispute resolution mechanism under that alliance, so we are asking our party leader that we do consider the possibility of having further discussions on this coalition arrangement,” Mbui said.