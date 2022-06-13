Kalonzo claims he bailed out ‘wash-wash’ Kenya Kwanza leaders from jails abroad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has alleged that he helped bail out some unknown leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance who were jailed in neighboring countries owing to their involvement in dubious deals.

Musyoka made the allegation on Monday during a tour of the Azimio-One Kenya coalition tour of Kisii but he failed to disclose the identities of those he bailed out.

He remarked that their opponents in the Deputy President William Ruto-led camp cannot be trusted to lead the nation.

“Kenyans know about money laundering and I want to say all the major players involved are on the other team. I have helped others who were jailed in our neighboring countries,” he said.

Musyoka stressed that leaders with questionable characters cannot be entrusted to lead by all means.

He drummed up support for Raila Odinga – the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition presidential candidate noting that his record is devoid of any stains.

“Our team is full of members who have good character who can be able to lead this country to prosperity,” he said.

The coalition began it’s charm offensive tour of the region on Monday and is scheduled to traverse the larger Nyanza region until Saturday.