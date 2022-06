NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyuoka has dropped his presidential bid and is back in Azimio Coalition to after accepting the Chief Cabinet Secretary position.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, Kalonzo stated that he arrived at the decision following extensive consultations with his party officials.

Heh indicated that following this, he will fully support Azimio Presidential aspirant Raila Odinga’s campaigns.

More to Follow….