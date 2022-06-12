Connect with us

Kalonzo Musyoka

County News

Kalonzo asks Nzioka to step down for Wiper’s Wavinya

Published

MACHAKOS Kenya Jun 12 – Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted at the possibility of having former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti as the sole gubernatorial candidate for the Machakos county in the next election.

Speaking in Masinga on Sunday, Kalonzo said he will mediate talks with former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita to have him support Wanyinya’s candidature.

“Mimi ninafuraha ya kuona team ya Wiper iko strong, muwaangalie vizuri. Hao wengi ni vijana wetu. Bwana Nzioka my friend, I will talk with him. Kwa sasa mnaona Wavinya ako sawa sawa,” he told the supporters when he hosted Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya plans that at the end of June, it will strive to have one candidate in areas where there are many aspirants.

Speaking during a meeting in Murang’a on Saturday, Azimio La Umoja Deputy President candidate Martha Karua observed that having one candidate will assist the Alliance have many elected leaders.

She observed that the Coalition Party will conduct open negotiations with all aspirants and agreed to support whoever is popular.

