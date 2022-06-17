Justice Angote elected Land Court’s Presiding Judge for 5-year term

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 — Justice Oscar Angote has been elected the Presiding Judge of the Environment and Land Court (ELC) for a five-year term.
Justice Angote won the non-renewable term after securing thirty-four out of fifty votes cast on Friday.
He will take over from Justice Samson Okong’o who term is coming to an end.
ELC, a court of equivalent status as the High Court has fifty-one judges who seat in court stations spread across the country to determine matters arising from land disputes and environmental suits including those stemming from pollution and degradation.
The election conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was witnessed by Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala.